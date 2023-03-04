SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SUIC Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 11,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782. SUIC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
About SUIC Worldwide
