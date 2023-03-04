SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SUIC Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 11,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782. SUIC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Get SUIC Worldwide alerts:

About SUIC Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Read More

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.