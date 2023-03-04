Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOVA. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,824,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 362.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 232,186 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

