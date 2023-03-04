Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOVA. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.