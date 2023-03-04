Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,368. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

