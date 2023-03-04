SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
