Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,764. The company has a market cap of $194.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.60. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -29.02%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.