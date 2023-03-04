Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in February

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 31st total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Superior Plus Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

