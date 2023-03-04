SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $312.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.90.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $284.41 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after buying an additional 1,001,387 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,464,000 after purchasing an additional 637,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 554,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

