Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
Shares of Sweet Earth stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Sweet Earth
