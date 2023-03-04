Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $164.37 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $164.37 million and $14.08 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002018 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000243 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 556,655,706 coins and its circulating supply is 556,655,118 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.