Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Swvl worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWVL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Swvl in the 3rd quarter worth $6,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Swvl in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Swvl in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SWVL stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Swvl Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

