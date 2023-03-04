Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.63. 13,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 34,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

