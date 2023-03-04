Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 730,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 295,089 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $16.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Stock Up 9.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,511 shares of company stock valued at $838,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $219,400,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

