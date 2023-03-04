Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.35

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.35 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 10.35 ($0.12). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 129,035 shares.

Synairgen Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.21. The firm has a market cap of £21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64 and a beta of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

