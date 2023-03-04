Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

