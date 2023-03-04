Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.