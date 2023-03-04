T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

