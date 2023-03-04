TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 3%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.27 ($7.73) and last traded at €7.31 ($7.78). Approximately 1,003,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.54 ($8.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

