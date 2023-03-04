Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TAIPY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisho Pharmaceutical (TAIPY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.