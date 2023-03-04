Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TAIPY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.88. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Read More

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.