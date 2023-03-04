Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TANH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Tantech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.