Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:TANH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28.
Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.
