TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,710,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TaskUs by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TaskUs during the third quarter worth $9,172,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 415,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

