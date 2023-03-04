TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of TC Energy worth $35,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.33 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 458.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

