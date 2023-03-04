TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. 104,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.