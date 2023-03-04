TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.19. 104,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechnoPro (TCCPY)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.