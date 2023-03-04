Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGLS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

