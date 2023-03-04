Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CAO Richard J. Napolitano Sells 1,384 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

