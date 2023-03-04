Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy Sells 7,605 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) CFO Mala Murthy sold 7,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $192,862.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

