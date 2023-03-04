Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Mala Murthy Sells 7,605 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CFO Mala Murthy sold 7,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $192,862.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

