Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.96.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 7,605 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $192,862.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $841,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $585,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

