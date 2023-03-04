Telcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $143.06 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $143.06 million and approximately $907,266.96 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00424166 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,409.52 or 0.28670826 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

