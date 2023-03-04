Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $145.47 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

