Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 487,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDF remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $14.77.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

