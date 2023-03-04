Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $148,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,934,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 595,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.