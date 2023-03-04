TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 13.8% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $246.44 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00075016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024611 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003576 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,463,307 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,547,683 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

