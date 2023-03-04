Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 25.9% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Pacific Land worth $36,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,012.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,115.05. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,234.73 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

