TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 389.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 452.0%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

TFSL stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.