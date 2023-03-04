Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 77.2% in February

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THLLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 18,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. Thales has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Thales in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($143.62) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

