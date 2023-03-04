The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after acquiring an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after acquiring an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.