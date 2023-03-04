The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $132.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

