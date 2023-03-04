The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $34.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

