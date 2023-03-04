The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

HCKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

