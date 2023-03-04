The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 12,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 8,240,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

