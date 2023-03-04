The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,316,073.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,357 shares of company stock valued at $417,618. Insiders own 24.74% of the company's stock.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Trading Up 0.5 %

Real Good Food Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 8,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Articles

