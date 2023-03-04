The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 336,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.