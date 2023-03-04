The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

WMB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.