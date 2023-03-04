Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.57

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 171312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $921.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

In other news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 237,624 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

