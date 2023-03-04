Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$164.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$167.88. The firm has a market cap of C$78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$159.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$151.63.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4326069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.79%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

