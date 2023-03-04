Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $415.49 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $415.49 million and approximately $97.72 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00040825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00220941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.07 or 1.00004789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,855,081.90483 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04498783 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $438,272,524.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

