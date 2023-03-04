Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Till Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TILCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. Till Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

