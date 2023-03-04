Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 865,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 708,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 221,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TIOA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
