Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 865,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 708,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 221,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Tio Tech A Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TIOA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

About Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.