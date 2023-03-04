Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $87.48. 27,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,145. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $131.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.