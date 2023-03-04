Toncoin (TON) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and approximately $45.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00010688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42545153 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $45,272,438.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

