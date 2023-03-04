Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $32.80.
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
