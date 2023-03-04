Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships Price Performance

Top Ships stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

About Top Ships

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

